Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton, left to right, provides the receipt for the first legal cannabis for recreation use sold in Canada to Nikki Rose and Ian Power at the Tweed shop on Water Street in St. John’s N.L. at 12:01 am NDT on Wednesday October 17, 2018. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: First legal cannabis purchases as midnight strikes in eastern Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province to kick off the sale of cannabis, just after midnight local time

Canada has officially become the second country in the world to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana.

Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province to kick off the sale of cannabis, just after midnight local time.

The historic first sale marks a major shift in drug policy and makes Canada one of the few countries globally to regulate and legalize marijuana for adult use.

Stores in the country’s easternmost province were the first to open at 12:01 a.m. local time, ahead of brick-and-mortar outlets in other provinces and territories.

Cannabis NL expected 22 stores to open on Oct. 17, but not all opted to open in the middle of the night to commemorate the event.

Canada joins the tiny South American country of Uruguay in an exclusive club of nations that allow the sale of recreational pot.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Mayor of Kamloops says ‘history has been made’ with vote on B.C.’s lone pot shop

Just Posted

108 Mile gets Bavarian with Oktoberfest on Oct. 20

Tickets on sale until Friday at 108 Supermarket, Donex and Lac la Hache Bakery

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

After recent announcements by Tolko Industries and Interfor Corp., are you worried about declining lumber prices?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

One can for some music at benefit concert for 100 Mile House Food Bank

100 Mile Community Band and other local performers will share the stage

100 Mile House’s White Cane Club celebrates collaboration with Cedar Crest

‘We get a lot of feedback that customers really enjoy coming in on Sundays. It’s a festive atmosphere.’

VIDEO: How to roll a joint

The cannabis connoisseur shares his secrets to rolling the perfect joint

Boeser tallies in OT as Canucks beat Penguins 3-2

Vancouver wins without star rookie Pettersson

Mayor of Kamloops says ‘history has been made’ with vote on B.C.’s lone pot shop

The store to be run by the province in B.C.’s Interior is opening Wednesday as pot sales become legal across Canada

New bus route to ‘replace’ Greyhound along Trans-Canada Highway

Rider Express Transportation says they will soon begin a bus service from Winnipeg to Vancouver

U.S. pot firm urges Trump to deny Canadian producers ‘competitive advantage’

The challenge for U.S. firms lies in the fact that while recreational cannabis is legal in nine states and medicinal pot in 22 others, it remains illegal under federal law

Government says imprisoned Canadian terror suspects must face consequences

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale showed little sympathy Tuesday for such individuals who now want to return to Canada

How rules for inmate segregation in Canada will change under Bill C-83

Federal government proposing changes to rules around inmates in federal correctional institutions

Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Union says rotating strikes will begin if agreements aren’t reached with bargaining units

Carole James avoids questions on B.C.’s payroll tax (with video)

Green MLA Adam Olsen cites huge tax increase for local business

Most Read