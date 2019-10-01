Driver seen trying to beat a railway crossing in Burnaby in September 2019. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

A driver who made a dangerous manoeuvre near a train stop in Burnaby, ironically during Railway Safety Week, has prompted a cautious reminder from Mounties.

A Burnaby RCMP officer captured footage last week showing a white van speeding across a set of tracks at Government and Cariboo roads just as the protected train crossing lights begin to flash and the arms start to lower.

Twenty seconds later, a freight train passes through.

READ MORE: South Surrey rail tragedy emphasizes safety and relocation concerns

Police said the white van exemplified exactly what not to do at a train crossing.

“If you’re caught disobeying signal lights you’ll be fined $109,” Burnaby RCMP said in a tweet.

According to the Canada’s Transportation Safety Board, 14 per cent of all rail accidents involved vehicles or pedestrians at rail crossings across the country in 2018. The 10-year average is roughly 17 per cent.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison
Next story
Search suspended for missing Kelowna hunter, 74, after exhausting all options

Just Posted

Break-in suspect arrested near Watch Lake

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

CRD sees six of nine resolutions endorsed at UBCM

Consistency in accessing emergency services and cannabis revenue sharing among them

Human remains identified from 1987 plane crash near Wells Gray Provincial Park

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Do you have your winter tires on yet?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

South Cariboo Female Hockey League is looking to slap some pucks again

Registration is open for the league

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

Most Read