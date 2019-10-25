VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

A window-washer dangling from rigging on the side of a downtown Edmonton skyscraper had to be rescued and carried to an ambulance on a stretcher Friday.

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly, at one point crashing through a pane on the Stantec Tower, two or three floors above ground.

The scaffolding then swung back the other way and, when it hit the building again, the worker slipped and was left hanging in a harness.

Emergency crews quickly rescued the worker with a bucket truck.

There was no word on the cleaner’s condition.

The 66-floor Stantec Tower is the tallest building in Canada west of Toronto.

A wind warning advising of gusts up to 100 km/h was in effect for the Edmonton area on Friday afternoon.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan
Next story
From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

Just Posted

Multiple power outages in the South Cariboo

1,500+ customers affected in Forest Grove, Canim Lake area

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

16Years Ago (2003): The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Grad Committee turned… Continue reading

Examining bail and release in Canada

‘It’s difficult to detain someone with little or no record, or on a less serious charge’

Fine local dining in Ode to Autumn

‘We are sourcing everything locally’

100 Mile motocross rider starts a foundation to support injured riders

‘I want the support that I had to be felt by other people’

VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in southern interior

BC Hydro reports crews are assessing damage and repairs required

Most Read