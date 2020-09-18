Dan and Vivian Simmons continue to protest the cow and calf moose hunt in B.C. They have been silently protesting along Highway 97 near the Tourism Discovery Centre in Williams Lake and plan to be there for a few hours each day until Friday, Sept. 25. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

VIDEO: Cow, calf moose hunt must be stopped: Dan and Vivian Simmons

‘Recovery of mountain caribou a top priorty’: ministry of forests spokesperson

With drivers honking and members of the public stopping to ask how they can help, Dan and Vivian Simmons are receiving lots of support in their fight against the cow and calf moose hunt in B.C.

Six years ago Dan created the Cow Moose Sign Project and over the last week he and his wife Vivian have been quietly protesting in Williams Lake along Highway 97 on the boulevard across from the Tourism Discovery Centre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Read more: Cow Moose Sign Project founder continues to protest cow moose hunt in B.C.

Holding up the 2020 Hunting Synopsis, Dan said on top of the 400 LEH allocated tags for cow moose hunting this fall, there is also an open season for calf moose only from Oct. 1 to Oct. 25 in the Omineca regions 7:16 and 7:23.

“It’s totally insane and we’re going to try and stop it,” Simmons said, adding 27 First Nations have signed on opposing the hunt of cow and calf moose as a way to protect caribou herds. “We’ve been reaching out to try and get as much support as we can.”

Dan said he been trying to connect with both Premier John Horgan and Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson, hoping to get the cow moose hunt shut down.

“I feel they are ignoring us and I know they’ve got thousands of letters and e-mails about this and a petition has gone with 1,000s of names on it. I think they personally have to address this.”

Recovery of mountain caribou is a top priority for the government and it is a “worthwhile trade-off to remove a few moose, a species that’s population is secure throughout the northern hemisphere, if it assists in saving another species — like caribou — from extinction,” said Tyler Hooper, spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in an e-mailed response.

“Frankly, more moose means more predators, like wolves, and more wolves mean less caribou,” Hooper noted. “Licensed hunting of cow and calf moose is concentrated within mountain caribou recovery areas and the slight increase in authorizations for cows and calves will be easily accommodated by the numbers of moose in these areas.”

Hooper added it is also important to note that 88 per cent of the areas occupied by moose in this province have a prohibition on licensed cow and calves moose hunting and the changes to moose hunting regulations are based on science and sound wildlife management.

“These thoughtful management options are meant to halt the long decline of caribou populations and put them on the path to recovery.”

Vivian, however, said she hopes the government will ‘do the right thing.’

“We are going to lose a lot of wildlife if they don’t smarten up,” she said.

The couple plan to continue their protest along Highway 97 until Sept. 25, 2020 and said they are very thankful for all the support they have received.

“We are going to follow this through and keep going,” Vivian said.

Read more: Cow moose mural project taking shape in Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboohunting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?
Next story
CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

Just Posted

Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

VIDEO: Cow, calf moose hunt must be stopped: Dan and Vivian Simmons

‘Recovery of mountain caribou a top priorty’: ministry of forests spokesperson

Cariboo firefighters deployed to Oregon

Twenty-three firefighters from the Cariboo Fire Centre are on their way to U.S.

Cruzers host Chilliwack vintage car club

Members took visitors on ‘garage tours.’

School back in session for 100 Mile House

The school year started smoothly but educators warn parents and students not to become complacent.

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

Thousands of child care spaces coming to 35 B.C. communities

Province announces milestone in Childcare BC plan

Most Read