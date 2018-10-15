Video: An up-close look at beluga whales in Hudson Bay

An up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba

Every year, tens of thousands of beluga whales come to frolic and mate in Hudson Bay.

Take an up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba.

