Rescue crews on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Merritt, B.C.(North Shore Rescue photo)

Rescue crews on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Merritt, B.C.(North Shore Rescue photo)

VIDEO: 15 people including 3 in need of medical attention rescued from flooded Merritt

Merritt remains under an evacuation order

North Shore Rescue was busy Tuesday helping rescue residents trapped in Merritt just a day after the city was put under an ongoing evacuation order due to extreme flooding.

Roughly 7,000 people were forced out of their homes Monday, after flooding compromised the city’s water and wastewater-treatment system, told to make plans to stay with family or friends within the Interior or head to evacuation centres in Kamloops and Kelowna.

But not everyone was able to get to safe ground, left to wait for rescue crews to help airlift them from their properties.

North Shore Rescue, one of B.C.’s busiest search and rescue teams, said in an update Tuesday night that team members rescued 15 people – including three people who needed medical attention – and 13 animals from Merritt and nearby Spences Bridge.

Video posted on social media gave British Columbians the chance to sit in the virtual seat of a rescuer who was helping extract a family of three plus their pet dog.

In an update to reporters, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth confirmed everyone was safely evacuated from the city, which remains cutoff to the Lower Mainland. It’s unclear when the most srteamlined route, through the Coquihalla Highway, will reopen.

British Columbians are being urged to avoid non-essential travel.

“Stay safe, and if you don’t have to travel, please stay close to home,” North Shore Rescue said in a statement. Let’s give our emergency services time to do their work and catch up.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

floodingMerritt

Previous story
Financial aid may be available for B.C. residents affected by massive flooding
Next story
Alberta proposes bill to overhaul, publicize teacher discipline and decisions

Just Posted

The 100 Mile District General Hospital has taken two in-patients from Merritt. (File photo)
Merritt patients, long-term care residents transferred to 100 Mile, Williams Lake

100 Mile House’s Save On Foods was busy Tuesday morning as many residents rushed to the stores for groceries following widespread flooding and mudslides in the Lower Mainland. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Grocery stores in 100 Mile affected by highway closures

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

At 36 years old, Kyle Frizzi competed in a memorial bull riding contest for his close friend and former bull rider Tyrell DeRose, 35, who died after taking drugs laced with fentanyl last year. (Copper Wire Images photo) At 36 years old, Kyle Frizzi competed in a memorial bull riding contest for his close friend and former bull rider Tyler DeRose, 35, who died after taking drugs laced with fentanyl last year. (Copper Wire Images photo)
Cariboo man wins bull riding competition for friend lost to overdose