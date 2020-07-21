VicPD Chief Del Manak tweeted that he saw a Lamborghini driver speeding on the Pat Bay Highway in excess of 170 kilometres per hour. (Unsplash)

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Victoria’s police chief witnessed the fastest speeder of his career on Monday (July 20).

Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak posted to Twitter that he witnessed a Lamborghini driver on the Pat Bay Highway speeding in excess of 170 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone.

“Dangerous, reckless and unacceptable,” Manak wrote, adding that it was his first time seeing a driver at that speed in his 31-year career, including six-and-a-half years spent in traffic enforcement.

The driver was given an excessive speed ticket and the Lamborghini was impounded, according to Manak. It’s unclear if Manak pulled the driver over or reported the incident to law enforcement in the area.

VicPD declined to comment further on the incident.

READ ALSO: Six more speeders stuck with tickets in Saanich as excessive speeding spike continues

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local
Next story
Bella Coola tourism to re-open with strict COVID-19 guidelines

Just Posted

Bella Coola tourism to re-open with strict COVID-19 guidelines

Visitors are limited to B.C. residents, they must wear a mask in public and avoid community members

100 Mile RCMP seek witnesses to Centennial park assault on July 7

The suspect is a six-foot-tall caucasian man with a slim build, brown hair and green eyes

Interior Health reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry concerned over increase in cases ‘especially among young people’

FOI documents offer closer look at cause of Elephant Hill wildfire

Conditions were right for ignition from a cigarette

Clinton Community Forest disburses grants of more than $250,000

Village of Clinton and community organizations benefit from yearly profits

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

B.C. catching up on COVID-19 scheduled surgery backlog

More than half of cancelled procedures made up by June

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

Most Read