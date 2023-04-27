Victoria firefighters save pet cat after house fire with specialized oxygen mask

Pet-friendly life-saving gear is part of the regular kit for many Greater Victoria departments

Victoria Fire Department uses a special oxygen mask after a pet cat suffers smoke inhalation. The department routinely carries the specialized equipment. (Victoria Fire/Instagram)

A life-saving tool celebrates nine years on Victoria fire trucks this summer.

Earlier this month, it saved a family pet discovered unwell after a house fire.

Victoria firefighters were called to a structure fire in Fairfield on April 18 just after 7 p.m., the department said in a detailed social media post.

The fire was luckily confined to an upstairs bedroom – credited by crews to the quick thinking of the resident who closed the door – and quickly knocked down.

After confirming there were no residents home, the search began for the pet cat.

“Luckily, the cat was found quickly, however it was obvious that the beloved pet had spent sometime in the smoke-filled environment.”

Crews acted quickly and administered oxygen using an O2 Pet Therapy mask and the feline rebounded.

Many Greater Victoria departments carry the specialized devices designed specifically for animals.

Victoria first introduced the equipment in August 2014, according to a city news release.

The pet kits include oxygen masks in different sizes designed for performing CPR on cats, dogs and other pets including rabbits, birds and guinea pigs. The masks have been designed to accommodate long snouts, beaks or feline features.

