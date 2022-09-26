If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211. (File image)

If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211. (File image)

Victim receives substantial injuries during violent robbery in Williams Lake

Police report the crime occurred Saturday morning

Police say a victim received substantial injuries during a robbery in Williams Lake Saturday morning (Sept. 24).

Williams Lake RCMP were notified that the robbery had occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. near Western Avenue and Pigeon Avenue.

RCMP Operations NCO Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed the robbery is alleged to have occurred outside and that the victim did not know their attacker.

“The investigation continues and we are asking anyone with information to call police,” said Bryon.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
Trans-Canada multi-day closures return east of Golden today
Next story
Metro Vancouver gas prices hit record high $2.339 per litre

Just Posted

If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211. (File image)
Victim receives substantial injuries during violent robbery in Williams Lake

Cadets practicing basic footwork. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cadets a great way to experience new things and have fun

The South Tyrolean Yodel Duo performs at the 108 Mile Ranch Oktoberfest on Oct. 5, 2019. (Free Press file photo)
Oktoberfest back on for Oct. 1 in 108 Mile Ranch

Eva, age 10, and her four-year-old sister Everley Hearn of Ladner helped Ladies Auxiliary president Kerrie LeGrand draw for the prizes. Diana Forster photo)
Deka Lake: Bake sale a successful fundraiser