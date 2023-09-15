New Westminster Police during an investigation on April 18, 2023. Police say a victim was punched in the face by a stranger at the entrance to the New Westminster SkyTrain station Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

New Westminster Police during an investigation on April 18, 2023. Police say a victim was punched in the face by a stranger at the entrance to the New Westminster SkyTrain station Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

Victim punched in the face in stranger assault at B.C. SkyTrain station

New Westminster Police now looking for suspect who is described as a 35-year-old man

Police are looking for the suspect in a stranger assault at a SkyTrain station on Friday (Sept. 15).

New Westminster Police say around 9:10 a.m. officers were called to the New Westminster SkyTrain station after a victim called to say he was assaulted near the top of the escalator and stairs at the Eighth Street entrance. The victim said he was punched in the face by a man, causing him to fall to the ground. The victim didn’t recognize the suspect.

Police described the victim as a 35-year-old man, with short, dark hair and a “medium skin tone.” He was wearing a black baseball cap, black sunglasses on top of his hat, a black T-shirt with “Philippines” written on the front, black pants and baby blue coloured socks.

New Westminster Police have reached out to Metro Vancouver Transit Police for help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411 and reference file 2023-15619.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after firing gun out ride-share window: B.C. RCMP

assaultSkyTrain

Love The 100 Mile Free Press?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sudden appointment of new BC Utilities Commission CEO sparks debate
Next story
Pest that devastates corn crops found at North Okanagan, Shuswap farms

Just Posted

An evacuation order has been issued for the Hell Raving Creek wildfire area southwest of Tatla Lake Friday, Sept. 15 while the Twist Creek evacuation order issued Monday, Sept. 11 remains in place. (Cariboo Regional District map)
Evacuation order issued for Hell Raving Creek wildfire southwest of Tatla Lake

An evacuation alert has been issued for 28 parcels in the Horn Lake area southwest of Tatla Lake as of Friday afternoon, Sept. 15. (Cariboo Regional District map)
Evacuation alert issued for Horn Lake southwest of Tatla Lake

June White (left) and her husband Don White led 100 Mile House’s seventh annual Parkinson’s Superwalk along with lead organizer Philip Konrad. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Parkinson’s Superwalk raises $3,100

High winds in the Cariboo are expected to increase fire activity and smoke. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
Strong winds in forecast for Cariboo Fire Centre