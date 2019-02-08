Skittles is beleived to be a Shih tzu/pug/ Jack Russell cross whose life was saved when a vet gave him Naloxone. (Facebook/ Victoria Humane Society)

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

The quick thinking of a Victoria vet saved the life of a five-week old puppy overdosing on opioids.

An unresponsive puppy was brought in to the VCA Canada Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital in January, and the owner was unable to pay for treatment. The clinic called the Victoria Humane Society, which said it would cover the costs.

“But the vet couldn’t figure it out,” said Penny Stone, executive director of the Victoria Humane Society. “He was just lying flat… they did an X-ray and couldn’t find a blockage and thought he would die.”

Then, Dr. Christin MacIntyre thought of an innovative solution; she went to the back of the office and grabbed a vial of Naloxone, an opioid blocker, and injected the puppy.

“He just popped right up and started barking,” Stone said. “When Dr. McIntyre phoned me she was just crying.”

The owner relinquished the dog, named Skittles, to the Victoria Humane Society which put it in foster care in a home in the Highlands. Skittles is currently living with several other dogs, including one of the 11 golden retrievers the Victoria Humane Society fostered with the help of a Bernese mountain dog in early September.

READ MORE: Foster families nurse 20 puppies for Victoria Humane Society

READ MORE: 11 golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from Victoria Humane Society

Skittles is a small shih tzu/pug/Jack Russell cross that is now eight weeks old and ready for adoption. Stone said he’s great with dogs and cats, but very needy and likely to stay quite small.

He’s also pretty good with ferrets, Stone said, after he met one at the Oaklands Veterinary Hospital when he was getting neutered.

This was the first case of a dog overdosing on drugs that the Victoria Human Society has seen directly, but Stone said she’s hearing about pet overdoses happening more and more often.

“Apparently all the vets carry Narcan now,” she said, referring to the brand name of Naloxone.

Anyone interested in adopting Skittles can apply at victoriahumanesociety.com

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
B.C. government, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs announce reconciliation process
Next story
Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Just Posted

Lac la Hache-based artist’s nature paintings on display at the Showcase Gallery

‘A day without painting is like a day without sunshine’

Provincial government cuts funding for some CFEC programs

“I’m still hopeful that we’re going to be able to apply for some funding”

Forest Grove students get surprise visitors on Hot Lunch Day

Some players from the 100 Mile House Wranglers dropped in for some grub and floor hockey

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

Update: Hwy 97 south of 100 Mile is clear after an earlier collision

UPDATE (10 a.m.): Highway 97 has reopened south of 100 Mile House… Continue reading

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

70 pups found inside dead shark washed ashore on Vancouver Island

Team of scientists from University of Victoria performed a necropsy on a shark that washed ashore

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

Most Read