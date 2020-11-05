Vehicle incident closes Highway 97 in both directions at Lac La Hache

Highway 97 is closed in both directions at Lac La Hache due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC image)

Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident at the north end of Lac La Hache on Thursday, Nov. 5.

DriveBC is reporting there is no detour and the estimated time of opening is not available.

The vehicle incident is between Dunsmuir Road and Wright Station Road, 34 kilometres south of 150 Mile House.

Witnesses in the vicinity are noting on Facebook that a medivac has landed at the scene.

The next update will be at 5:45 p.m.



news@wltribune.com

100 Mile HouseWilliams Lake