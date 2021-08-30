UPDATE: Vehicle incident closes Highway 20 just west of Williams Lake

Update: (9:58 a.m.)

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron released more information regarding a vehicle incident Monday morning.

Byron said police were called to a crash scene just west of Chilcotin Estates west of Williams Lake at about 7:22 a.m. Monday morning.

“It appears a westbound vehicle (grey 1997 Toyota Camry) went off road left, hit a power pole and ended up in the deep ditch,” Byron noted. “Highway 20 has been closed for now. A detour exists in the Bond Lake Road area.”

Byron said the matter is still under investigation.

Original story:

Highway 20 is closed in both directions just west of Williams Lake Monday morning, Aug. 30 due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed between Chimney Valley Road and Bond Lake Road for 4.2 km (seven to three km west of Williams Lake). Road closed. A detour is in effect via Dog Creek Road to Chimney Valley then Highway 20. Next update time on DriveBC is noon.

Witnesses noted hearing multiple sirens of emergency vehicles responding west of the city just before 8 a.m.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crashWilliams Lake