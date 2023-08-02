(RCMP logo)

Vehicle crash on Likely Road claims life of woman

Williams Lake RCMP said they responded to single vehicle crash Monday, July 31

An adult female passenger died in a motor vehicle incident near Williams Lake on Monday, July 31.

Police responded at 8:23 p.m. to a single vehicle crash on the Likely Road northeast of Williams Lake.

Cpl. Madonna Saunders, North District RCMP media relations, said upon arrival police found emergency services personnel on scene providing medical treatment to the occupants of the vehicle.

“Sadly, the passenger, an adult woman was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Saunderson noted.

The investigation continues to determine what may have caused the crash.

