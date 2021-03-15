The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)

The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)

Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

Vancouver police are recommending assault charges after a woman in a wheelchair was assaulted Thursday (March 11).

The woman – who has cerebral palsy – was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown.

“A man approached her and allegedly punched her in the face, then called her a hateful name before walking away,” police said in a March 12 news release.

The victim was helped at a nearby overdose prevention site. Staff there called 911 to report the crime.

Police later located the suspect and arrested him, recommending assault charges to Crown counsel for his actions.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

assaultVancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.
Next story
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Just Posted

The community of Big Lake lost its only store to a fire overnight. (Photo submitted)
Big Lake store, post office destroyed by fire

The Big Lake Volunteer Fire Fire Dept. responded Sunday evening

Penny Bailey (from left), Bobbie Crane, Carol Munro and Jess Thomas show off their contributions to Still Life while hanging the exhibit at the Showcase Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Artists challenge themselves with Still Life show

More often than not, artists use still life to practice their skills.

100 Mile Archives
From the 100 Mile Free Press Archives

28 YEARS AGO (1993): At the Canim Lake reserve, Grand Chief Ovide… Continue reading

The South Cariboo Joint Committee of the CRD has agreed to help the Pioneer Centre in Lac La Hache.
Lac La Hache’s Pioneer Centre gets boost from grant-in-aid

CRD provides $1,000 for insurance

Dale Bachmier serving in the UN Peacekeeping Forces in the Golan Heights. (Photo submitted)
Veteran recognized for UN/NATO service

Dale Bachmier received a jacket patch from the Veterans UN/NATO Canadian Military Group.

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Health minister says first 68,000 doses will be used to address clusters, community outbreaks

The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)
Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

FILE – Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down

Clinical trials are ongoing both for youth and for pregnant women

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Most Read