Vancouver Police looking for ‘serial groper’ after 4 women assaulted

Assaults started April 27 and believed to be the same suspect, investigators say

Vancouver Police are looking to identify the suspect in a series of sex assaults on April 27 and 29 in the city’s downtown core. VPD has released images of the suspect, who reportedly groped four different women. (VPD handout)

Vancouver Police are looking to identify the suspect in a series of sex assaults in the city’s downtown core.

Since April 27, four women have reported being sexually assaulted while out walking during the late evening, police said Tuesday (May 9). Police believe the same man is responsible for each assault.

Police say all four incidents happened after dark in the neighbourhoods surrounding BC Place and Rogers Arena, and in each case, the woman targeted was between 25 and 40 years old.

The first reported incident happened April 27, a woman was walking near Pender and Abbott streets around 9 p.m. when she was “approached by a stranger from behind and then groped.”

Then, “within minutes,” a woman was walking near Georgia and Beatty streets when she was groped.

They both called police immediately.

On April 29, a woman was standing near Georgia and Beatty streets around 9:15 p.m. when she was groped by a stranger. Two hours later, a fourth victim was sexually assaulted near Georgia and Hamilton streets.

Sex crimes unit investigators spent “several days” canvassing the neighbourhoods for information, and speaking with concierges at apartment buildings where they were able to get security images of the suspect.

He is described as a dark-skinned man, about 5’5” and appears to be in his 30s. He was wearing glasses and had a moustache at the time of the offences.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to call 604-717-0602.

sex assault