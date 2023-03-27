The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is asking residents to keep an eye out for nesting Canada geese so that staff can replace their eggs with ones that have been frozen to help control the population. A Canadian Goose is silhouetted against the Vancouver skyline as it walks along the seawall in Stanley Park, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is asking residents to keep an eye out for nesting Canada geese so that staff can replace their eggs with ones that have been frozen to help control the population. A Canadian Goose is silhouetted against the Vancouver skyline as it walks along the seawall in Stanley Park, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver looks to frozen eggs to help control Canada goose population

Few natural predators and plenty of newly seeded fields make city a perfect habitat

The booming population of Canada geese is “wreaking havoc” on Vancouver’s green spaces, and the park board is asking for help in keeping their numbers in check.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation wants the public to report a nest sighting so staff can replace the eggs with ones that have been frozen to help control the population.

Vancouver is an ideal habitat for the birds, with few natural predators and plenty of newly seeded fields and lawns.

However, the board says the birds have an inefficient digestive system, prompting them to defecate about every 12 minutes, presenting “a significant challenge” to clean.

It says their growing population causes damage to parks, pollutes outdoor swimming pools and beaches, and destroys juvenile salmon habitat, in addition to their aggressive behaviour during mating season.

The board says replacing eggs, in a process known as addling, is one of the most humane ways to control the birds’ population, and staff have federal government approval for the practice.

The board says in a statement that in the last decade, thousands of goose eggs have been addled.

“Ultimately, the success of the program is dependent upon the public’s support in reporting nests. Geese have adapted to the urban landscape by nesting in spaces far above ground, typically balconies, ledges and rooftops.”

READ MORE: CRD gives green light to start culling Greater Victoria’s Canada goose population

READ MORE: Okanagan city pulls the trigger on goose cull

Canada GooseVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Simpcw First Nation self-declares valley north of Clearwater an Indigenous protected area

Just Posted

Julie Gilmore, coordinator of the South Cariboo Visitor Centre is looking forward to a good year for tourism. Gilmore was headed to the BC Outdoor Shown in Chilliwack over the weekend to promote 100 Mile House and the South Cariboo. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Visitor Centre interior getting face lift

An area of the Raush Valley, located on Simpcw First Nation between McBride and Valemount. The nation has self declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area. (Credit: Fraser Headwaters Alliance)
Simpcw First Nation self-declares valley north of Clearwater an Indigenous protected area

A loader stored inside Maple Park Mall was not spared the vandals' attack. (Secure Property Watch photo)
Vandals causes thousands in damage at Maple Park Mall in Quesnel

In 1996 a week-long gas price war led to gas stations along Highway 97 lowering the price of gas to 49 cents a liter giving motorists a break at the pump. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)
ARCHIVES: Gas prices drop to 49 cents a litre in 1996