‘Strength from Within’ is a sculpture by artist Connie Watts that stands next to the Tseshaht Longhouse, on the site of the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS). It commemorates survivors and those who did not make it home. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

‘Strength from Within’ is a sculpture by artist Connie Watts that stands next to the Tseshaht Longhouse, on the site of the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS). It commemorates survivors and those who did not make it home. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Vancouver Island First Nation to release ground scanning results for former residential school

Former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS) was located on Tseshaht First Nation territory

Tseshaht First Nation in Port Alberni will release the initial results of its scan for unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school next week.

Last year, Tseshaht First Nation formed a project team called ʔuuʔatumin yaqckwiimitqin (Doing it for our Ancestors) to do research and prepare the community and the site of the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS) for ground-penetrating radar scanning. Scanning took place in July of 2022.

READ MORE: Tseshaht First Nation announces plans to scan site of Alberni Indian Residential School

The Phase 1 findings from this research will be announced publicly on Feb. 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. The announcement will be held at the Maht Mahs Gym located at 5000 Mission Road in Port Alberni with limited seating. It will also be livestreamed publicly on the Tseshaht First Nation Facebook Page.

“We know this news can be difficult for all residential school survivors, their loved ones, communities and Canadians,” said Tseshaht elected Chief Councillor Wahmeesh (Ken Watts) in a press release. “However, this work is essential as we embark on this journey of truth. These preliminary findings provide survivors and our Nation with the knowledge and tools needed to continue our important and sacred work. We will never know the exact number of children who did not make it home, however we are committed as a Nation and caretaker community to uncover the truth and honour survivors and children who did not make it home.”

As Tseshaht progresses through the next phases of research, Watts says the nation will do its best to maintain a cultural and spiritual safe space for survivors. The ʔuuʔatumin yaqckwiimitqin project includes residential school survivors, ha’wiih (hereditary chiefs), Tseshaht council and others.

“We never consented for it to be placed on our territory, but we are doing our part to educate the world about what happened at AIRS,” Watts said. “There cannot be reconciliation without truth.”

The AIRS project team will host a presentation to release the results of the extensive research and scanning that has been conducted over the last 18 months. Health and wellness supports will be on-site and available throughout the day.

Anyone needing support may call the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free at 1-800-721-0066 or 24-hour crisis line at 1-866-925-4419.

PORT ALBERNI

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. finance minister sticks to line after government lawyers vote for strike
Next story
Mountain Matchmakers: Revelstoke ski hill hosts Valentine’s Day weddings

Just Posted

Heritage Conservation Branch’s Restoration Section member Don Fawthorpe evaluates the Watson Barn with members of the 100 Mile House Historical Society. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)
ARCHIVES: Restoration of the Watson Barn given go ahead in 1987

A photo provided by Avalanche Canada shows the area near Tatla Lake, B.C. where two skiers were killed in an avalanche Feb. 11. (Avalanche Canada)
2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche in B.C.’s Chilcotin

Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files
Clinton receives funds to prepare for future

Michael Mylonas, from left, Jimmy Lulua, Nelson William and Brian Finnie stand next to a cairn atop a mountain they climbed during their trip across the Coast Mountains from Nemiah Valley to the coast. (Jimmie Lulua photo)
Xeni Gwet’in Bute Inlet hikers converge on Whistler for film premiere

Pop-up banner image