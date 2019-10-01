Hotel workers strike in Vancouver in September 2019. (Unite Here! Local 40)

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

A group of Vancouver hotels is suing its striking union workers for causing a disturbance at the picket line.

In a notice of civil claim filed Friday at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Innvest Hotels LP – the parent company of Hyatt Regency Vancouver – is suing Unite Here Local 40.

The lawsuit alleges the union picketers have “made a substantial and unreasonable amount of deafening noise produced by an assortment of instruments and electronic devices, including but not limited to horns, vuvuzelas, plastic buckets, drums, air horns, megaphones, sirens, microphones, amplifiers, speakers, prerecorded music and prerecorded sounds.”

The suit said the union workers have been producing this noise in front of the Hyatt Regency Vancouver, located at 655 Burrard Street, since around Sept. 19.

The union said it is striking for job security, fair wages and promises that any restaurants and outlets in the hotel will be union.

The hotel alleges the sound begins each morning and lasts till evening, and is “intolerable and causing a substantial and unreasonable interference” for both Hyatt guests and the public in the area.

The Hyatt claims the noise is intended “to actually cause harm, loss or damage” to the hotel’s business.

The hotel said the striking workers’ conduct “escalated” on Thursday, when it alleges they began to obstruct and block access to people and vehicle trying to get to the hotel.

The Hyatt is asking the courts to stop the workers from producing excessive noise, blocking access or entering the premises at 655 Burrard Street, as well as general damages, pre- and post-judgement interest and costs.

The union has not yet filed a response.

ALSO READ: B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday
Next story
CRD sees six of nine resolutions endorsed at UBCM

Just Posted

CRD sees six of nine resolutions endorsed at UBCM

Consistency in accessing emergency services and cannabis revenue sharing among them

Human remains identified from 1987 plane crash near Wells Gray Provincial Park

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Do you have your winter tires on yet?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

South Cariboo Female Hockey League is looking to slap some pucks again

Registration is open for the league

From the archives from the 100 Mile Free Press

28 YEARS AGO (1991): Two residents of the upper Bradley Creek area… Continue reading

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Thousands confronted police across the city, the largest number of protests since the unrest began in June

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

Most Read