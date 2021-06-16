A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas

Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission,

A husband and wife who flew to a remote Yukon community to receive early doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in January have pleaded guilty in a territorial court.

Rodney Baker, the former CEO of the Great Canadian Gaming Corp., and his wife Ekaterina Baker appeared remotely on Wednesday in a Whitehorse courtroom to plead guilty to two counts each of violating of the territory’s Civil Emergency Measures Act.

They were each charged with failing to self-isolate for 14 days and failing to act in a manner consistent with their declarations upon arriving in Yukon.

The court heard the couple from Vancouver stated their purpose for coming to Yukon was visiting, tourism and education, but two days after arriving they chartered a plane to Beaver Creek, a small community near the Alaska border.

They were vaccinated at a mobile clinic before flying back to Whitehorse, where enforcement officers intercepted them as they were trying to leave for Vancouver.

The former gaming executive and actress were handed violation tickets and charges carrying maximum fines of $500 each, six months in jail, or both.

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission, ordering the Bakers to pay the maximum fine for each charge, a total of $1,000 each, plus a victim surcharge, but the couple won’t spend any time in jail.

The court heard the Bakers had each donated $5,000 to the global vaccine sharing effort known as COVAX, while the judge encouraged the couple to offer their reparations directly to Beaver Creek, which is home to the White River First Nation.

“This is a community that immediately suffered the impact of what I would call a somewhat cavalier approach to entering into the community, kind of thoughtless as to what the impacts on the community could be,” Cozens said.

The Bakers declined an opportunity to address the court, but their lawyer said they apologize unreservedly and they regret the significant impact of their actions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank
Next story
22-hour cap on solitary confinement for youth in custody still too long: B.C. lawyer

Just Posted

Marc Spender, right, loves the new seats at the South Cariboo Theatre, a sentiment shared by his family Tara Spender and Kaedence Spender. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Curtain rises again at South Cariboo Theatre

Movie-goers treated to new comfy seats

Telus Smart Hubs are coming to Clinton. (File photo).
Clinton council considers museum merchandise request

Council also approves an RCMP-sponsored kids’ bike rodeo at Reg Conn Park on June 19

COVID-19 vaccines in the Central and South Cariboo totals show 21,946 to date for first dose. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Almost 22,000 COVID-19 vaccine first doses administered in Central, South Cariboo Chilcotin

Another 8,502 have had the second dose

Debra Olsen explains the process of finishing her pottery pieces at her 108 Mile Ranch studio. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Debra Olsen explains the process of finishing her pottery pieces at her 108 Mile Ranch studio. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo art makers team up for showcase

Art of Making exhibit opens at Parkside Gallery June 18

From left: Hilda Gettings, Mary Bird and Tina Maarsman found wonderful woollen goods created by Yuli Paredes at Loon Bay Craft Market. (Diana Forster photo - submitted).
Diana Forster: Loon Bay Craft Market has something for everyone

News from the Interlakes

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

For more than a year, Rene Doyharcabal and a small group of neighbours in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood have been going out every evening to show support for first responders by honking horns and banging pots and drums. Now, a neighbour has filed a noise complaint. (Langley Advance Times file)
Noise complaint filed against nightly show of support for health care workers in B.C. city

Langley Township contacted group to advise of complaint, but no immediate action is expected

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas
Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission,

An inmate in solitary confinement given lunch on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN/Lars Hagberg
22-hour cap on solitary confinement for youth in custody still too long: B.C. lawyer

Jennifer Metcalfe was horrified to hear a youth had spent a total of 78 straight days in isolation

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Provincial payroll up 104,000 positions, $10 billion since 2017

Ocean debris is shown on Long Beach in Tofino, B.C. on April, 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup reports litter from single-use food packaging nearly doubled

Doctor David Vallejo and his fiancee Doctor Mavelin Bonilla hold photos of themselves working, as they kiss at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Doctor Vallejo and Doctor Bonilla suspended their wedding in order to tend to COVID-19 patients and in the process Vallejo got sick himself with the disease, ending up in an ICU for several days. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Love, sacrifice and surviving COVID-19: one couple’s story

COVID hits Ecuadorian doctors who delayed wedding to treat sick

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC) Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won, the majority were sold in Ontario

Most Read