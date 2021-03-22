Harken Coffee. (Harken Coffee/Facebook)

Harken Coffee. (Harken Coffee/Facebook)

Vancouver coffee shop offers up safe space following stalking incident

Harken Coffee responding to concerns raised by a woman who was followed by strange man

A Vancouver coffee shop said it will be offering a safe space to anyone who feels threatened following a stalking incident that went viral last week.

“If you are ever in our area and feel like you are being followed or feel unsafe, you are welcome to duck into our space and just hang out,” Harken Coffee, located at 338 Powell Street, said in social media post Sunday (March 21).

“If you are followed in, or if you feel unsafe but can’t vocalize it because the person you fear is there with you, all you need to do is order a ‘Non-fat Americano’ (which is a drink that doesn’t exist, so there is no charge for it), and our staff will know what it means.”

The coffee shop’s post stems from a stalking incident that went viral on social media. Jamie Coutts filmed a man following her around for more than 30 minutes and refusing to speak or leave her alone. Vancouver police arrested a person of interest in the case on Friday but Coutts said in a social media post that she did not believe this was the right person.

Harken Coffee said that they could contact police or a women’s shelter, or let a person feeling threatened escape through the back door, or wait their until someone can come and pick them up.

In an email, Vancouver police told Black Press Media they couldn’t comment on specifics but that they were continuing their investigation.

READ MORE: Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Vancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person
Next story
Quesnel RCMP looking for witnesses to downtown hit and run that sent one woman to hospital

Just Posted

Free Press topographer Evan Fentiman is a finalist for three awards at the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association’s 2021 Ma Murray awards.
Free Press finalist for Newspaper Excellence, three Ma Murray awards

Virtual awards gala for BCYNA’s 2021 Ma Murray Awards to be held April 29.

Quesnel RCMP are asking for dash cam footage of people driving in the area between 10:00 a.m and 10:26 a.m. (Observer file photo)
Quesnel RCMP looking for witnesses to downtown hit and run that sent one woman to hospital

Police say a grey truck struck a pedestrian in the downtown core around 10 a.m. and fled the scene

Lyn Temple, the former 100 Mile House and Williams Lake Street Nurse, out on patrol. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile House street nurse hangs up her vest

Lyn Temple retires.

Rapture depicts two giraffes nuzzling one another by Bryan Austerberry. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile House)
Bryan Austerberry happy to help out Wranglers

Graphite artist submits two pieces: Authority Figure and Rapture.

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
CRD to seek public input on solid waste management plan update

The Cariboo Regional District will see public input this spring for its solid waste management plan.

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Co.'s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Petition asks Ottawa to review overall effect of expanded coal-mining in Alberta

The petition containing 18,000 names from across Canada was started by Latasha Calf Robe of the Niitsitapi Water Protectors

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

Neill Wakefield, who appeared primarily on season five of the Discovery Channel TV show Highway Thru Hell, recently moved to Langford with his wife Tiffany. The couple, who met through the towing industry and married four years ago, wanted to settle here to live closer to family. (Photo courtesy of Neill Wakefield)
Highway Thru Hell tow truck driver shifts gears, moves to Vancouver Island

Neill Wakefield is taking a break from business, and considering changing his line of work.

Canadian currency. (File photo)
One in five B.C. transactions being paid in cash

Province uses cards more than Ontario or Quebec, but is also home to Canada’s most cash-friendly city

Harken Coffee. (Harken Coffee/Facebook)
Vancouver coffee shop offers up safe space following stalking incident

Harken Coffee responding to concerns raised by a woman who was followed by strange man

FILE – Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee, Ont., on Monday March 15, 2021. The centre will be used as an immunization clinic for the Napanee area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
COVID-19: Seniors born in 1943 can begin booking vaccine appointments at noon Monday

By March 27, seniors aged 75 and up will be able to book

Most Read