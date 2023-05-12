A man carrying a flag leads a group of people walking in Chinatown in Vancouver, on Friday, May 12, 2023. The provincial government has given the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation a $2.2 million grant to support the revitalization of the neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Chinatown gets $2.2-million grant to revitalize historic neighbourhood

Funding will go toward renewing historic storefronts, as well as adding infrastructure and lighting

Vancouver’s Chinatown is getting a $2.2-million provincial grant to revitalize the historic neighbourhood.

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation says the funding will go toward renewing historic storefronts, as well as adding infrastructure and lighting throughout the neighbourhood.

The funding will also help the Chinese Cultural Centre upgrade its facade.

Chinatown has been the focus of a number of revitalization efforts in recent months after concerns about crime levels and lower foot traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Vancouver City Council approved a new flat parking rate of $2 per hour at meters across the neighbourhood, starting on June 1.

Chinatown’s business leaders say a slew of new, non-Chinese businesses have brought life to the community, but the neighbourhood must work to maintain its cultural heritage to sustain its unique character.

READ MORE: Vancouver to fund plans to renew its embattled Chinatown neighbourhood

READ MORE: Vancouver’s Chinatown in a generational divide over Ken Sim’s election as mayor

ChinatownVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Unwanted vacation: family desperate to bring B.C. man home from Mexico
Next story
Patrol car rammed, officer hurt, suspect shot in B.C. RCMP parking lot

Just Posted

A residential grass burn in 70 Mile jumped on to a neighbouring property and into Crown land. The fire was intense enough to cause some dead poplar trees to burn to the top of the trees and candle. (Jeff Warner photo)
70 Mile House grass fire burned into Crown land

Mayor Maureen Pinkney and Joanne Doddridge, director of economic development and planning for the District of 100 Mile House with the economic recovery and resiliency award they received for the resource guide they created to help residents in the event of job loss stemming from mill closures or curtailments. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
District of 100 Mile House honoured with award

Just over 100 PSO students and community members marched by Highway 97 during Red Dress Day on Friday, May 5. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO marches and paints for Red Dress Day

The dugouts at one of the two baseball diamonds in Clinton’s Elliott Park, as well as the diamond itself and the washroom facility (pictured), will be improved, thanks to grant funding from the province. (Photo credit: Village of Clinton)
Grant funds means major improvements for Clinton’s Elliott Park