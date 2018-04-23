(Canadian Press)

UPDATED: Arrest made after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Police are not saying what is the extent of injuries yet

One person is in custody after at least seven pedestrians were hit by a van in north Toronto, police say.

The person arrested is the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident at the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area, according to Const. Caroline de Kloet.

She did not provide details on the identity of the driver or any charges that may be pending.

Police were called to the area early Monday afternoon after reports of a van driving up onto the sidewalk, hitting numerouspedestrians then driving away.

An eye witness says he was driving northbound on Yonge Street when he saw several people being treated by bystanders and paramedics.

“I saw what seemed to be a police takedown on a Ryder truck and I saw more and more sirens, more and more police cars coming in,” Phil Zullo tells The Canadian Press.

“As I kept along Yonge Street and saw ….people strewn all over the road,” he says. “I must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers. It was awful. Brutal.”

Photos from the scene show paramedics treating several people on the sidewalk, where blood stains can be seen.

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection and Toronto’s transit agency says it has suspended service on thesubway line running through the area.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto says it has received seven patients from the scene of the incident involving a van striking a number of pedestrians in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area.

Sunnybrook says its emergency department has been locked down as an added precaution, and the centre has activated its Hospital Emergency Operations Centre and is meeting currently to ensure beds are available for the injured.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he has no information at this time to lead him to believe that the national terrorism threat level should be raised. The threat level in Canada is currently medium, which means that a violent act of terrorism could occur.

He said the Toronto police are leading the investigation and until they provide more information on the incident and potential motive, it would be inappropriate for him to comment.

The Canadian Press

