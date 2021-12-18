Upwards of 20 centimetres of snow falls on 100 Mile House

A snow plough ended up in the ditch near Performance All Terrain Saturday morning. (Sabrina Ede photo)

The South Cariboo woke up to a fresh coat of snow Saturday morning.

Upwards of 20 centimetres of snow fell in the early morning, covering roads and driveways alike. Environment Canada is predicting more snow will fall throughout the day with a high chance in the morning.

Drive BC is advising caution for those driving on Highway 97 this morning, especially between Cache Creek and 100 Mile House where compacted snow has made sections of the road slippery. Blowing snow has also reduced visibility from 100 Mile House north to wildwood. In 100 Mile House itself, the snowfall briefly landed a snowplough in a ditch outside of Performance All Terrain.

Leading up to Christmas day flurries are expected every day but Sunday and Monday, which are expected to be mostly sunny. Average temperatures will be below -10C.

100 Mile House