Upgraded extrication tool for 100 Mile House Fire Rescue

‘Seconds count in every emergency and we are now able to start working a minute or two sooner’

100 Mile House Fire Rescue has received an upgrade on their auto extrication equipment. The new battery operated combination tool, unlike the old tools, doesn’t require a pump and hose connection.

“Currently, all auto extrication tools are powered by hydraulic hoses and pumps which is standard in the industry. We’ve now taken one of our existing ‘combi tools’ that used to require a pump and hose connection and turned it into a battery version requiring neither of those,” according to 100 Mile House Fire Rescue Chief, Roger Hollander.

“Seconds count in every emergency and we are now able to start working a minute or two sooner to extricate a trapped patient from a vehicle with this tool. In its first week of arrival, we already used it to help extricate a person who was trapped as a result of a motor vehicle collision.”

The new tool required limited training because it acts the same but provides flexibility and the freedom to move, according to Hollander.

“In addition to it’s ability to be deployed quickly, the tool will be beneficial for many other types of rescue including over an embankment and rescuing possible occupants and/or firefighters in a building environment. 100 Mile House Fire Rescue is committed to providing the highest level of emergency service to the South Cariboo area.”

