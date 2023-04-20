Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Upgrade of MRI machines at Kelowna hospital expected to allow for double the scans

Project will take 2 years and cost over $30 million

Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) has some new equipment on the way.

In an announcement on Thursday morning by Minister of Health Adrian Dix, KGH will be receiving a brand new 3T Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine and will be replacing the existing 1.5T machine.

“Our government has taken a number of steps to improve B.C.’s health-care system, including significantly improving access to MRI services across the province,” said Dix. “The addition of the new MRI and replacement of the existing MRI at Kelowna General Hospital means shorter wait times and better treatment plans for people in Kelowna and surrounding communities.”

The number of MRI scans able to be done on a yearly basis at KGH is expected to more than double, from 7,000 to 15,000. Interior Health CEO Susan Brown added that this should significantly reduce wait times, and produce higher quality images that can detect everything from prostate cancer, to neurological disease to heart conditions.

With a total cost of $30.7 million, the KGH Foundation is providing $5 million, the Central Okanagan Hospital Regional District is providing $10.3 million, and the province is kicking in the final $15.4 million.

Construction will begin this summer, with an expected completion date of 2025. There is no planned service disruption expected.

