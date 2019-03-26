Surrey RCMP say three people are dead after a collision in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 a.m., police remain on-scene

A crash in South Surrey this morning claimed the lives of three people, police say.

According to a news release issued just after noon Tuesday, the single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m., on the 32 Avenue Diversion under the Highway 99 overpass.

“Upon arrival, Frontline officers determined all three occupants of the vehicle were deceased,” the release states.

“The investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the collision is not known at this time.”

No information about the vehicle occupants has been released.

In a tweet just before 11:30 a.m., police asked motorists to avoid 32 Avenue between 152 Street and King George Boulevard.

The southbound exit (8B) off of Highway 99 is also closed, and investigators are to be on scene “for an undetermined about of time examining the area.”

According to a Peace Arch News reporter at the scene, one vehicle is in the centre of road, covered with a tarp.

More to come…

 

Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in South Surrey which claimed the lives of three people this morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

