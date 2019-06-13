UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

A young child who was involved in a drowning incident in a pool in the Chilliwack River Valley on Thursday afternoon is in hospital in cricitcal condition.

The child was reported to be unconcious and not breathing while emergency response units were setting up a landing zone for the air ambulance near Osborne Road.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that the call came in at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday for the child. Two paramedic ground units were sent, as well as an air ambulance. The first paramedics were on scene in 12 minutes, BCHES says.

The young patient was airlifted to hospital at 6 p.m. in critical condition.

BCHES does not provide updates once a patient has arrived at hospital.

Residents along the emergency route have said on social media pages that the RCMP, ambulance and fire departments all were rushing to the scene shortly before 5 p.m.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Most Read