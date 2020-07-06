RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Update: Woman arrested in ongoing homicide investigation in Prince George

Mounties are asking for public’s assistance in the case.

An arrest has been made in relation to the July 2 homicide of 26-year-old woman in Prince George.

In a July 6 news release, police said investigators with Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit located and arrested a woman on July 4.

The suspect was interviewed and released pending further investigations and file disclosure to the BC Prosecution Service, Mounties said.

A 26-year old woman was found with “atleast one stab wound” in front of the Prince George Courthouse on the 300 block of George Street at 10 p.m. on July 2. The victim died as a result of her injuries.

As this investigation remains a priority for the detachment, investigators wish to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information.

Contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

If the information provided leads to an arrest, the person responsible will be eligible for a cash reward.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Homicide

