Update: Williams Lake residents asked to search properties for senior missing overnight

This is an image of Lori Rushton in the red jacket she is believed to have gone missing in. (Photo submitted) Lori Rushton went missing from her South Lakeside home Thursday, Oct. 14 at about 4:15 p.m. (Photo submitted) Searchers look for a South Lakeside senior, Lori Ruston, who went missing Thursday afternoon, Oct. 14. (Angie Mindus photo) Evergreen Street on South Lakeside Drive as seen Thursday evening. (Angie Mindus photo) The search for a missing senior is growing in Williams Lake Friday, Oct. 15. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Update: 11 a.m.

Search and rescue teams from across the Cariboo continue to look for missing senior Lori Rushton in the neighbourhood of South Lakeside in Williams Lake.

At this time, CCSAR does not need extra volunteers from the public to help, though there are other important ways residents can assist with the search.

“We currently are not in need of convergent volunteers for searching. If you are a member of the public and would like to help, please: thoroughly check your own home, this includes checking; inside your house, your yard, in outer shelters, in sheds, and cars, and if you have cameras please thoroughly check that footage as well. If you have anything to report that may benefit the search, please notify RCMP,” CCSAR noted in a social media post.

“Currently, many dedicated Search and Rescue Members, Search Manager, and RCMP are working diligently.”

A helicopter has also been seen flying the area.

Update: 9 a.m.

More help is arriving on South Lakeside Friday morning, Oct. 15, in Williams Lake as the search intensifies for a missing senior.

RCMP are encouraging all residents in the area to thoroughly check their backyards and outbuildings for any sign of Lori Rushton. Rushton was last seen outside of her home just after 4 p.m. Thursday, at 1608 Evergreen Street wearing a red jacket. She has been missing overnight with the temperature dropping to 4C.

The RCMP Police Dog Services are on location to begin searching for Rushton.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue are also on scene at 1600 Evergreen Street, where those wanting to search can come down and report to CCSAR Dawn Unruh who will direct searchers to different areas.

SARS teams from Quesnel and 100 Mile House are also on the way to assist. Early Friday morning CCSAR members could be seen in a boat searching the lakeshore, which is several blocks away from Evergreen Street. Thursday night volunteers with flashlights walked the train tracks along the water as well as the areas around Hazel Street, Renner Road, Juniper Street and South Lakeside Drive, looking for Rushton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Update: 6:15 a.m.

The search for Lori Rushton is set to resume Friday morning, Oct. 15, at 8 a.m.

Rushton went missing from her Evergreen Street home on South Lakeside Drive just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.

Searchers looked late into the night Thursday for Rushton, who was last seen wearing a red jacket and grey pants. Her husband Jerry said his wife weighs about 98 pounds and has been having medical issues lately, which may have caused her to get confused or lost.

He last saw her stepping out their front door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP.

Update: 10 p.m.

Searchers are scouring ditches, trails and backyards in the neighborhood of South Lakeside Thursday night, Oct. 14, hoping to find an elderly woman who went missing almost six hours ago from her home on Evergreen Street.

Eighteen members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue are concentrated in the Hazel Street area of South Lakeside, while friends, neighbours and family are searching the area in cars with flashlights out the side windows, on quads and on foot with dogs.

The neighbourhood is surrounded by forest and most homes in the area have large backyards.

Searchers could be heard calling ‘Lori,’ the name of the missing woman, known as a friendly woman who liked to walk Hazel Street.

“I was hoping my dog would find her,” said neighbour Jessica Doerner, who was out searching on her own for Rushton. “She loves my dog.”

RCMP, who are also on scene, shared an image with the Tribune of Rushton in the red jacket she is believed to be wearing. Her husband Jerry, who has support at home while searchers are looking for his wife, said she was also wearing grey sweat pants and light-coloured sneakers when she disappeared from their home at 1608 Evergreen Street at about 4:15 p.m.

Her husband and neighbours began searching by 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who has information on Lorie Rushton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Original post

Police and neighbours on South Lakeside are searching the area near Evergreen Street to find a missing woman.

Lori Rushton was last seen at her home at 1608 Evergreen Street just after 4 p.m. and was last seen wearing a red jacket, grey sweat pants and light-coloured sneakers.

“She just went out our front door and up and just disappeared,” said Jerry, her husband of 57 years, who is worried sick.

Jerry said his wife has been dealing with some medical issues and has been on oxygen. She has never disappeared before, but fears she is lost or confused.

“We started looking at 4:30 p.m. with the neighbours,” said Jerry, adding many people are out looking for her, including the RCMP.

If you have any information, or have seen Lori Rushton, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

