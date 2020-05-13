UPDATE: Thieves target 150 Mile Husky Centre, flee with empty ATM machine down Highway 97

150 Mile Husky Centre will remain closed for most of the day Wednesday, May 13, following a brazen and destructive theft overnight.

Store manager Valerie Osepiuk said the store was open and a staff member was inside working at about 4:30 a.m. when suspects used a Jackall jack to smash through the building’s southern entrance, which was locked.

Three suspects in dark clothing, hoodies and face coverings then entered the store, kicked out a glass case filled with knives and took those, before tying a rope to the ATM machine and dragging it out the store and away on Highway 97 south.

“I’ve been here over ten years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Osepiuk, noting a staff member was shaken but unharmed.

Serving as a rest stop for truckers and travellers on Highway 97, as well as a busy centre for the local community, a steady stream of customers stopped by Wednesday morning, shaking their heads at the damage done. Some were also angry they couldn’t collect their collect from the centre, which has a post office, convenience store and restaurant inside.

“It’s frustrating,” said Chandel Brodland, who has worked at the store for the past two years.

Brodland said she arrived for work at about 6 a.m. to find police tape up, the doors smashed and several RCMP officers investigating the scene.

Before COVID-19 Brodland worked the graveyard shift. The store just reopened for 24-hour service May 1.

The staff member inside the store could only stand by and watch as the suspects broke in, one of them allegedly armed with bear spray.

Brodland noted she enjoys her job and that customers are typically truck drivers, loggers and neighbourhood residents when she does work at night.

Staff on scene at the store said they heard the RCMP caught the suspects south of Williams Lake, however, that has yet to be confirmed.

Read More: Police seek help locating missing Quesnel man

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating.

The ATM machine stolen by the suspects had no money in it, staff confirmed. Damage to the doors, however, was extensive and a number of knives were taken.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Better Business Bureau warns online puppy scams surging during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says

Just Posted

UPDATE: Thieves target 150 Mile Husky Centre, flee with empty ATM machine down Highway 97

Store is closed as police investigate

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Hot July Nights cancelled due to COVID-19

‘There’s been an awful lot of work done by an awful lot of people’

Community rallies together after theft at South Cariboo Farmer’s Market

‘I wish it had never happened but I thank everybody for it so much’

CRD votes for more gradual water fee increase in Lac la Hache

Rate had not been increased since 2009

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

Most Read