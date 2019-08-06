Williams Lake RCMP have been stationed at a home in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue North since early Tuesday, Aug. 6 where they discovered an injured man in the driveway. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Update: RCMP investigating early morning homicide in Williams Lake

Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue North Tuesday, Aug. 6

Update 3:50 p.m.

As RCMP continue to investigate an early morning homicide in Williams Lake, they are appealing to the public for dash cam footage.

Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake detachment, said police are asking the motoring public for any dash cam video, specifically between Monday Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 2 a.m.

“If you were in the area at that time, and have dash cam video, or any information you are asked to contact Cst. Jakubowski of the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477,” stated Const. Madonna Saunderson, North District Media Relations, in a press release.

Update 12:30 p.m.

RCMP are investigating after a 43-year-old man died early Tuesday in Williams Lake, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District Media Relations.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 12:47 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue North.

Upon attending, police discovered an injured male in the driveway of a home on Mackenzie Avenue, Saunderson said, adding the 43-year-old man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained.

Williams Lake General Investigation Section with support from North District Major Crime Unit are actively investigating this priority offence, said Cpl. Saunderson.

Anyone with information, or knowledge of any suspicious activity prior to and leading up to the offence, is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477

Original

Williams Lake RCMP are stationed outside a residence in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue North Tuesday morning.

There are two police vehicles and an area cordoned off with police tape.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police will be issuing a press release eventually.


