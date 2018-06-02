A motor vehicle incident 25 kilometers north of Williams Lake has knocked out power to 544 BC Hydro customers and is causing driving delays and congestion. BC Hydro image

Update: MVI north of Williams Lake closes Highway 97 in both directions

BC Hydro crews are responding to downed power lines due to an MVI 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake

Update 2:46 p.m.

A single vehicle collision north of Williams Lake on Highway 97 has knocked down power lines and caused a small brush fire, Williams Lake RCMP Officer in Charge Insp. Jeff Pelley told the Tribune Saturday afternoon.

“The cause of the collision is under investigation and all occupants are out of the vehicle,” Pelley said, noting BC Wildfire Service is on scene.

The highway will be closed for approximately two hours until Hydro crews can address live powerlines, Pelley confirmed.

Original story:

A motor vehicle accident north of Williams Lake on Highway 97 has knocked out power for hundreds of B.C. Hydro customers Saturday afternoon.

BC Hydro’s website indicates that 544 customers are without power due to the motor vehicle incident.

It is believed a vehicle struck a power pole in the Lyne Creek Rd. area. 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake.

Drive BC notes drivers can expect delays and congestion in the area.

Hydro crews are en route.

More to come.

