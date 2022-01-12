UPDATE: Highway 24 remains closed in both directions due to hazardous spill

UPDATE: Highway 24 remains closed in both directions following a tractor-trailer rollover late last night.

The trailer was carrying unknown hazardous materials, prompting RCMP to shut down the highway near Bell Road. At this time no estimate is provided for its reopening. A detour around the site is available via North Bridge Road to Shertenlib Road to Highway 24.

A travel advisory remains in place for Highway 24 between Lone Butte and Little Fort with Drive BC warning of black ice. Travel is not recommended at this time

As a result of the rollover Tuesday night 963 BC Hydro customers were without power along Highway 24 near Little Fort. While power was initially restored that same night, it went out again Wednesday and remained out until it was restored at 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Highway 24 was closed in both directions Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials rolled into the east-bound ditch the night before.

100 Mile RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the rollover occurred at about 7 p.m. at Bell Road 29 kilometres east of Lone Butte. RCMP, along with Interlakes Volunteer Fire crews, BC Ambulance and other personnel, attended to the incident.

“With road conditions being in rough shape with recent snow and melt in that area, the tractor-trailer had gone into the eastbound ditch and rolled over, causing damage to the tank which was hauling a hazardous material,” Nielsen said in a news release.

A B.C. Hazmat crew has been determined there are chemicals both on and off the roadway. The driver of the tractor-trailer, who had been treated by the local fire crews immediately on arrival, was taken to hospital for observations from exposure to the material.

Although one residence was affected by the spill, Nielsen said the occupants chose to remain in place against the advice of all emergency personnel.

The investigation is continuing.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

