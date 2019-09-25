UPDATE: Cariboo politicians await arrival of Rally to Vancouver trucks outside UBCM

A convoy of logging trucks from across the province have almost reached their Vancouver destination.

From the Cariboo, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, Councillor Scott Nelson and Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett are standing by, waiting to greet forest industry workers outside the 2019 UBCM convention.

Truckers participating in the Rally to Vancouver said they are frustrated after months of mill curtailments and closures and want their voices heard on a provincial and national level.

A convoy of logging trucks left Prince George at 2 a.m., traveling thought the Cariboo picking up more support along the way before meeting another group in Merritt. The group left Merritt just after lunch headed for Vancouver.

Read More: ‘We’re all getting hit hard’: Cariboo loggers to join truck rally and protest job losses

Read More: Northern loggers help drive home forest industry job loss with Rally to Vancouver

Do you have a comment about this story, or a video or photo to share? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.