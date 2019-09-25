DriveBC screenshot

UPDATE: Cariboo politicians await arrival of Rally to Vancouver trucks outside UBCM

See videos from Vancouver courtesy of Williams Lake Councillor Scott Nelson

A convoy of logging trucks from across the province have almost reached their Vancouver destination.

From the Cariboo, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, Councillor Scott Nelson and Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett are standing by, waiting to greet forest industry workers outside the 2019 UBCM convention.

Truckers participating in the Rally to Vancouver said they are frustrated after months of mill curtailments and closures and want their voices heard on a provincial and national level.

A convoy of logging trucks left Prince George at 2 a.m., traveling thought the Cariboo picking up more support along the way before meeting another group in Merritt. The group left Merritt just after lunch headed for Vancouver.

Read More: ‘We’re all getting hit hard’: Cariboo loggers to join truck rally and protest job losses

Read More: Northern loggers help drive home forest industry job loss with Rally to Vancouver

Do you have a comment about this story, or a video or photo to share? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA
Next story
B.C.’s auditor general to resign for ‘personal reasons’

Just Posted

SD27 seeks public feedback on four draft policies

SD27 is asking for public input on four draft policies discussed during its board meeting

Northern loggers help drive home forest industry job loss with Rally to Vancouver

Cariboo convoy will join truck rally in Merritt Wednesday morning

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: Cariboo loggers to join truck rally and protest job losses

“I’m going to be a part of it and very proud to be” — Tracy Ilnicki

Stolen truck retrieved in Lac la Hache after owner follows it

The RCMP report for the South Cariboo area

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson to blame for Friday’s fire

Fire investigators on scene of Oliver Street ruins Sunday to determine cause

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Most Read