Interior Health reccomends bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute to make it safe for use. (Photo courtesy Holger Shue/Pixabay)

Interior Health reccomends bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute to make it safe for use. (Photo courtesy Holger Shue/Pixabay)

Update: Boil water advisory remains in effect for Lac La Hache

Friday’s update from the CRD said they are still waiting on two all-clear test results on required samples

Update: The boil water advisory issued Aug. 19 remains in effect for Lac La Hache.

An update from the Cariboo Regional District on Friday said they are still waiting on two all-clear test results on required samples.

‘Boil water advisories must remain in effect until the water system is contamination-free to Interior Health testing standards. We will continue to test until we receive those consecutive clean test results.”

The advisory was originally issued after coliform was detected in water samples.

Coliform is a bacteria that is typically found in water contaminated by animal or human waste. It can cause vomiting, diarrhea and fever when ingested.

In addition to boiling water, the CRD is advising residents to purchase bottled water to use for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food and making ice. Water should come to a rolling boil for at least one minute before being allowed to cool to the appropriate temperature.

The CRD expects an update to be available by mid-week.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
50 years after major Montreal art theft, trail has gone cold and nobody’s talking
Next story
‘Last possible second’: B.C. filmmaker racing to preserve remaining WWII veterans’ stories

Just Posted

Interior Health reccomends bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute to make it safe for use. (Photo courtesy Holger Shue/Pixabay)
Update: Boil water advisory remains in effect for Lac La Hache

Sang-Hee Robinson, coach of South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics, demonstrates the ribbons. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics is hoping to attract the 55-plus age group this fall

Attendees of the South Cariboo Garlic Festival line up for food. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Garlic festival a smash hit

Lauren Keller, student reporter for the 100 Mile Free Press. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Speaking out about sexual violence