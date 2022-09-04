Update: Boil water advisory remains in effect for Lac La Hache

Friday’s update from the CRD said they are still waiting on two all-clear test results on required samples

Update: The boil water advisory issued Aug. 19 remains in effect for Lac La Hache.

An update from the Cariboo Regional District on Friday said they are still waiting on two all-clear test results on required samples.

‘Boil water advisories must remain in effect until the water system is contamination-free to Interior Health testing standards. We will continue to test until we receive those consecutive clean test results.”

The advisory was originally issued after coliform was detected in water samples.

Coliform is a bacteria that is typically found in water contaminated by animal or human waste. It can cause vomiting, diarrhea and fever when ingested.

In addition to boiling water, the CRD is advising residents to purchase bottled water to use for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food and making ice. Water should come to a rolling boil for at least one minute before being allowed to cool to the appropriate temperature.

The CRD expects an update to be available by mid-week.



