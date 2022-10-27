Up to 365 job seekers attend job fair in 100 Mile

The WorkBC booth at the South Cariboo Inclusive Job Fair. The fair was sponsored by Horton Ventures and the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lori Henderson attended the fair for Mount Timothy Recreation Resort. She said they had a variety of jobs they were hiring for a variety of positions including snowboard instructors, lift operators, cafeteria cashiers. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Crystal Myers and Janine Alphonse were down from Williams Lake representing the Cariboo Chilcotin Aboriginal Training Employment Centre. From L to R: Lindsay Wheele, Michelle Sanford-Mcnab and Aneesha Gaba from Dawson Road Maintenance. They were at the fair hoping to hire operators for the winter at the fair. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Last week’s job fair was a huge success, drawing in 365 job seekers who submitted a record 161 resumes.

The 365 attendees included about 60 students from three elementary schools.

A joint venture between Horton Enterprises and the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, the event allowed future job seekers to make connections with potential employers, members of local industry, Thompson Rivers University, and various community organizations.

Organizer Jennifer Feissli, 100 Mile House program manager for WorkBC, said the only thing she might do differently at future fairs is to have more room for vendors.

Feissli said they had one organization that wound up just dropping in at the event and they were able to put a booth together for them on the spot.

There was lots of engagement throughout the day with 161 resumes accepted at the fair in addition to more being submitted online, she said.

One vendor came to the fair looking for volunteers and by the end of the day had six people registered.

Three employers in attendance typically do not accept resumes in person because they have an online application process. They said they had received specific instructions to take any resumes they received at the event, allowing potential employees to bypass the regular hiring practice.

“I think part of why it was so successful is the last fair was in 2019 after the mill closed. Then COVID happened, so nothing happened for a bit,” said Feissli, adding there was a lot of excitement generated by people wanting to come and see what is out there and reconnect with employers.

It was the first job fair for some people Feissli said and they were a bit nervous. People made the effort to come, dressing up for interviews should they have the opportunity, she said, adding that one employer hired someone on the spot.

“I think it was really a good opportunity to connect with the community and for everyone to connect, basically just to talk about services and what their business was all about, what their hiring protocols were. 161 resumes really tops it off,” said Feissli.



