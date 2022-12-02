Saanich police evacuated the Cornett Building at the University of Victoria after a shooting threat was reported. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Saanich police evacuated the Cornett Building at the University of Victoria after a shooting threat was reported. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

University of Victoria shooting threat found on bathroom wall sparks evacuation

Saanich police said the threat was written on a bathroom wall in Cornett building

A threat written on a bathroom wall drew a heavy police presence to the University of Victoria Friday (Dec. 2).

Saanich police, along with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, were called Dec. 2 around 10 a.m. about a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall in the Cornett Building and quickly evacuated people from the building.

“Our Major Crime Unit is investigating this serious offence and is working with the Oak Bay Police Department to determine if there is a connection to similar messaging that was found in a washroom at a local high school on Nov. 30,” the Saanich Police Department said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay High students sent home after gun threat found on bathroom door

“While the message is similar to one found at a local high school a few days ago, we are unable to confirm at this time if the suspect(s) is the same.”

Saanich police plan to continue to monitor the campus out of an abundance of caution.

.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanichSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen
Next story
New CRD Area L director settling into role

Just Posted

Erik De Vries is settling into his new role as director for the Cariboo Regional District. (Photo submitted)
New CRD Area L director settling into role

Around a dozen members of Tsq’escen First Nation attended an equine therapy clinic at Halfway Ranch. (Jennifer Bolster photo)
White Feather Family Centre raises awareness on addiction

Mount Timothy is gearing up to open with snow carpeting the mountain. (Launna Groves photo)
Mount Timothy set to open in time for Christmas

Santa will be in town on Saturday morning for breakfast with the children of 100 Mile House. (Black Press file photo)
Breakfast with Santa on this Saturday