The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled Union Bay Seafood Ltd. brand Pacific oysters due to a possible norovirus contamination. (AP File Photo)

Union Bay Seafood brand Pacific oysters recalled due to norovirus risk

Oysters in question were sold in B.C., and may have been distributed in other provinces as well

A recall has been issued for Union Bay Seafood Ltd. of Richmond, B.C. brand Pacific oysters due to a possible norovirus contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Chef Creek Xs and Royal Miyagi xsm Pacific oysters originated in British Columbia and have a harvest date of Mar. 17.

The CFIA says they were sold in B.C., and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories as well.

They should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

The CFIA says there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the oysters.

It notes that people with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps within 24 to 48 hours.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: U.S. FDA reports 91 cases of norovirus linked to B.C. oysters

