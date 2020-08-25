Davie Lake boat launch. (Access BC photo)

Underwater recovery team finds body of missing kayaker at Davie Lake

RCMP rules out foul play at the moment

The body of a man who went missing on Aug. 22 while kayaking on Davie Lake, north of Prince George, has been recovered by a police underwater recovery team.

The BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was brought in on Sunday after an extensive surface search by the Prince George RCMP and Rescue members failed to locate the missing kayaker.

The divers were able to locate and recover the body of the missing kayaker from Davie Lake on Aug. 24.

RELATED: Missing kayaker north of Prince George

On Saturday, frontline police officers and Prince George Search and Rescue members were called to the lake around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that an adult male had disappeared after the kayak he was in turned over. A RCMP helicopter survey of the lake and shoreline was unsuccessful.

According to a media release issued Aug. 25, the man was not wearing a life jacket and the police do not suspect foul play. However, the police have not released any details on the identity of the deceased.

The BC Coroners Service is now conducting a parallel fact-finding investigation to confirm cause of death.

Davie Lake is approximately 80 kilometres north of Prince George near the community of Bear Lake which is a designated place in the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George.

– With files from Thom Barker

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

