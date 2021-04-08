UNBC to offer elementary education program in Quesnel

Students will take classes with peers in Terrace, complete placements in Quesnel

The North Cariboo Community Campus in Quesnel is home to the College of New Caledonia and the University of Northern British Columbia. (File photo)

Aspiring teachers can now complete their education in Quesnel.

The University of Northern British Columbia announced on Thursday, April 8, it would be expanding their Bachelor of Education program to their south-central campus in Quesnel, pending UNBC senate approval.

The program will be taught in partnership with an already active program at UNBC’s Terrace campus. The five-semester course will focus on getting elementary school teacher candidates ready to teach.

“We are very happy to continue our working relationship with UNBC, and the local cohort will help us to address our future needs for teachers with knowledge of best teaching practices and the ability to meet the diverse individual needs of our students,” Quesnel School District superintendent Sue-Ellen Miller said in a news release.

Interim UNBC president Dr. Geoff Payne said the program is designed to reflect northern B.C., especially Indigenous populations.

“Offering this program in both Terrace and Quesnel highlights our commitment and value that our northern communities play in UNBC’s vision and mission,” he said. “This commitment ensures we are giving students the chance to complete their studies and practicum placements closer to home and at the same time meeting the need to train qualified teachers across the north.”

Students in Terrace and Quesnel will take classes at the same time, through a video link. They will also complete work placements inside their home communities, and meet as a group a few times.

“Elementary school educators not only teach children fundamental literacy and numeracy skills, they also teach their students how to learn and how to interact with the world around them,” UNBC Faculty of Human and Health Sciences Dean Dr. Shannon Wagner said.

The first students will begin in Quesnel in September of 2021. Applications are open every two years, with a deadline of June 1. Applications received before May 1 will get priority.

READ MORE: UNBC to host virtual convocation celebrations due to pandemic

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Post-secondary EducationQuesnel School District