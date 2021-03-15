The North Cariboo Community Campus in Quesnel, which houses the College of New Caledonia and the University of Northern British Columbia. (File photo)

The North Cariboo Community Campus in Quesnel, which houses the College of New Caledonia and the University of Northern British Columbia. (File photo)

UNBC to host virtual convocation celebrations due to pandemic

All UNBC graduates in the class of 2021 can participate in the virtual ceremony

For the second consecutive year, the University of Northern British Columbia will hold virtual Convocation celebrations for its graduating class due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to hold the virtual ceremony on June 25 for the class of 2021 was made as the University continues to follow strict provincial, federal and international health guidelines that prohibit indoor gatherings of people who do not belong in the same household and that require mandatory physical distancing.

All UNBC graduates in the class of 2021, including those who attend campuses in Quesnel, Prince George, Terrace, Wilp Wilxo’oskwhl Nisga’a and Fort St. John can participate in the virtual ceremony.

“Even though vaccinations are happening throughout B.C., it’s still not safe for us to hold large gatherings on campus,” said President and Chancellor (Interim) Dr. Geoff Payne.

“We must continue to be diligent in following public safety protocols to stop the spread of the disease. The health and safety of our students, graduates, staff and faculty are of utmost concern.

“It is also important that we celebrate and recognize the achievements of our graduates. This virtual ceremony allows us to reduce health risks for our UNBC community.”

Participating in a virtual ceremony allows graduates to stay engaged with the graduating class by personalizing a graduation message, video or photo. All graduates will have their name and degree called even if they do not upload personal content. Regardless of the modifications being made to the Convocation event, students will still graduate and receive their parchment.

“We understand this is a difficult and challenging time for all of our students, especially those in the Class of 2021 as they complete their final year and a half of their degrees in alternate delivery modes,” said Payne. “We appreciate their understanding and patience to adapt in this rapidly evolving situation. The Convocation Office will be holding focus groups with students to get feedback and find additional ways to safely celebrate our students this year. Along with their families and friends and on behalf of the entire UNBC community, we congratulate them on their outstanding achievements.”

More information about UNBC’s 2021 Convocation can be found at www.unbc.ca/convocation.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots
Next story
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Just Posted

Penny Bailey (from left), Bobbie Crane, Carol Munro and Jess Thomas show off their contributions to Still Life while hanging the exhibit at the Showcase Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Artists challenge themselves with Still Life show

More often than not, artists use still life to practice their skills.

The North Cariboo Community Campus in Quesnel, which houses the College of New Caledonia and the University of Northern British Columbia. (File photo)
UNBC to host virtual convocation celebrations due to pandemic

All UNBC graduates in the class of 2021 can participate in the virtual ceremony

The community of Big Lake lost its only store to a fire overnight. (Photo submitted)
Big Lake store, post office destroyed by fire

The Big Lake Volunteer Fire Fire Dept. responded Sunday evening

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
Pandemic business assistance fund complete failure

MLA Lorne Doerkson column

Frank Capito is the latest Conservative nominee to enter the race to become the Conservative Party’s next candidate in the federal election. (Photo submitted)
Crown counsel pursues Conservative nomination

Frank Caputo has declared his intention to run for the Conservative nomination.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

File photo.
Concern over former Thompson-Nicola Regional District CAO’s spending leads to financial review

The review expected to take about three months to complete and cost between $50,000 and $75,000

File photo
Mounties search for suspects after man stabbed in Kamloops park

The victim is not cooperating with the police investigation

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Health minister says first 68,000 doses will be used to address clusters, community outbreaks

Most Read