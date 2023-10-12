UNBC places second in annual Maclean’s rankings

The Prince George main campus of the University of Northern BC. (Photo courtesy UNBC) North Cariboo Community Campus is home to both College of New Caledonia and University of Northern BC. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) is once again one of the top-ranked undergraduate schools in all of Canada.

The university is based in Prince George, with a location in Quesnel at the North Cariboo Community Campus, as well as sites in Terrace, Prince Rupert and Fort St. John.

This year, UNBC placed second out of 20 universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category in the latest edition of the Maclean’s magazine university rankings released on Thursday (Oct. 12).

According to UNBC tracking, this marks the 20th consecutive year the local university has finished in the Top 5 in its category. In 16 of the past 17 years, UNBC has finished in the top three in that Primarily Undergraduate group. UNBC also placed second in this category in last year’s rankings.

“In addition, UNBC’s School of Nursing made its debut on the best nursing schools in Canada list,” said a statement issued by the university. “Based on a survey of faculty and senior university administrators, UNBC’s nursing program was ranked 16th in Canada, including tied for 14th with the University of Saskatchewan for its research reputation.”

“Our consistent success in these rankings demonstrate how UNBC’s exceptional faculty and staff are supporting fulfilling student learning journeys,” says UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne. “Through the creativity of students, the knowledge generated by faculty and the applied expertise of alumni, UNBC influences policy and builds capacity for the advancement of thriving communities right here in northern British Columbia and beyond.”

This year, UNBC placed first in its category for students who win national awards, which include scholarships UNBC students earned from professional organizations as well as federal funding agencies such as the Social Sciences & Humanities Research Council, the Natural Sciences & Engineering Research Council of Canada, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

“UNBC also earned high marks in categories related to faculty excellence, research funding, student services and overall reputation,” said a statement issued by the school.

Mount Allison placed first in the Primarily Undergraduate category. Simon Fraser was first in comprehensive, and McGill topped the charts in medical/doctoral.

