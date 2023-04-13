Unauthorized slash piles extinguished above Centennial Park

100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighter Brad Bissat works to extinguish one of several slash piles lit on fire Wednesday night above Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighters Brad Bissat and Brad Eias work to extinguish one of several slash piles lit on fire Wednesday night above Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighter Brad Bissat works to extinguish one of several slash piles lit on fire Wednesday night above Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A slash pile smolders above Centennial Park as 100 Mile Fire Rescue works to extinguish it. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighters Brad Bissat and Brad Eias work to extinguish one of several slash piles lit on fire Wednesday night above Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighter Brad Bissat works to extinguish one of several slash piles lit on fire Wednesday night above Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Fire Rescue spent Thursday morning extinguishing several unauthorized slash piles above Centennial Park.

Fire chief Roger Hollander said they received the initial reports about the fires around 2 a.m. near the old ski hill. During the night an unknown individual lit at least eight piles of brush on fire near the treeline.

“We chose to come here this morning when it was light out and noticed multiple piles on fire. They’re all category two fires, they’re not spreading by any means but what I’m concerned about is the number of piles on fire,” Hollander said. “We have eight piles on fire (near Centennial Park) and larger ones further up the ski hill.”

Thankfully Hollander said the grass surrounding the fires was wet which prevented the fire from spreading to the woods. They were aided in their efforts by easy access to a fire hydrant located near the parking lot. However, he said extinguishing them would still take several hours, all on the taxpayer’s dollar.

“Each year I get more and more frustrated with the number of fires happening in this area,” Hollander said. “I really want residents to understand they’re not allowed to have any fires within the park’s boundaries.”

Hollander said the fires all fall under the District of 100 Mile House’s fire protection boundary. He added it’s crucial that people understand no open fires are allowed in the District of 100 Mile House municipal boundaries, which includes Centennial Park and the old ski hill, without a burn permit from the fire department.

With no fuel mitigation projects active in the area, Hollander said there was no reason for these fires to be lit.

“To be honest I would not give any permits for fires in the park. We are right next to standing trees and these trees and this hillside back onto the hospital. So that’s some major infrastructure the fire could have threatened if it had spread,” Hollander said.

While Category Two and Three fires are allowed right now, Hollander advises the public uses common sense when burning. Windy days especially are bad times to be burning as fires can easily jump into grass.

“Every year we run into people who still burn on windy days. On top of that even when you follow the rules and regulations of burning you still need the appropriate personnel and equipment on-site to make sure it doesn’t spread,” Hollander said. “Yes, it’s time to burn, but you also have to do it safely.”



