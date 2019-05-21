U.S. Postal Service tests mail shipments on self-driving trucks

The plan is to test autonomous technology on the long-haul route between Phoenix and Dallas

A self-driving truck company has partnered with the U.S. Postal Service to test autonomous technology on the long-haul route between Phoenix and Dallas.

San Diego-based TuSimple is planning for two autonomous trucks to carry mail and parcels on five round trips between the Postal Service distribution centres in the two cities starting Tuesday.

READ MORE: Tesla gears up for fully self-driving cars amid skepticism

TuSimple says a safety engineer and driver will be on board to monitor the trucks during the two-week pilot program.

The trucks use a camera system that allows the vehicles to view about 3,280 feet (1,000 metres) ahead.

The company says the Postal Service has contracted TuSimple to examine if the technology could reduce fuel costs, increase safety and improve fleet operation.

READ MORE: Buzz remains as self-driving cars take back seat

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe
Next story
Judge: Mississippi 6-week abortion ban ‘smacks of defiance’

Just Posted

B.C. firefighters being deployed to Northern Alberta

The Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days and thousands of people have been told to evacuate

Did you stay around 100 Mile House for the May Long Weekend?

Did you stay around 100 Mile House for the May Long Weekend?… Continue reading

On a journey with Forest Grove artist Neil Pinkett

Art by Neil Pinkett will be on display at Parkside Art Gallery from May 17 - June 15

South Green Lake VFD busy with live fire training, runaway grass fire and garage sale

SGLVFD busy with live fire training, runaway grass fire and May 19… Continue reading

Convicted animal abuser to return to B.C. court May 21

Catherine Jessica Adams is facing a breach of probation charge

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving

Many police departments have expressed wariness about using the only government-approved roadside test

Judge: Mississippi 6-week abortion ban ‘smacks of defiance’

The new law would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected

Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

Premier John Horgan called the spike in gas prices ‘alarming’

Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Riders were most likely fatally crash on the weekends compared with the rest of the week

Most Read