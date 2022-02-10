RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Two-vehicle collision near Williams Lake claims life of woman

Road conditions at the time were icy

A head-on collision between a dump truck and small car on Dog Creek Road near Williams Lake claimed the life of a woman Wednesday morning (Feb. 9), say RCMP.

Williams Lake RCMP and emergency services responded to a report of the collision on Dog Creek Road, southwest of the city, at 7:35 a.m.

When police arrive on scene they found a dump truck and a Chev Sprint had collided head on in the 2500 Block of Dog Creek Road.

“The driver and lone occupant of the truck did not appear to be injured. The driver of the car, an adult woman, was extricated from the car and taken to hospital by BC Emergency Medical Services. Sadly the woman did not survive,” noted an RCMP news release.

Staff Sgt Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake RCMP is the investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the causal factors that may have contributed to the crash.

The road conditions at the time were reported to be icy and this may have played a part in the crash, said Byron.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
6 people died per day from B.C.’s toxic drug supply last year
Next story
Why Black Press Media is turning Facebook commenting off on COVID-related stories

Just Posted

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
People playing the price for broken promises

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Man taken into custody released on conditions

Coun. Maureen Pinkney. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Pinkney has big plans for her hometown

Black Press file photo.
Gifting circles could hold ‘far-reaching consequences’ for those involved