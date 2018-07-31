Two properties near Tatelkuz Lake, 131 km west of Quesnel, under evacuation alert

The alert came Tuesday evening due to the Chutanli Lake wildfire

Two properties near Tatelkuz Lake, roughly 131 km west of Quesnel, are an under evacuation alert by the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

The EOC sent out a release Tuesday at 6 p.m., saying it would give affected residents as much notice as it could to prepare for a possible evacuation.

The alert is reportedly due to the Chutanli Lake wildfire – 11 km northeast of Tatelkuz Lake, 9 km west of Chutanli Lake and 30 km southwest of Tatuk Lake and estimated at 736 hectares – which is being attended by 22 firefighters, two helicopters, 11 industry personnel and 10 pieces of heavy equipment.

Be advised of possible burnoff operations to the south of the fire.

The EOC is collaborating with the Prince George Fire Centre and the Cariboo Fire Centre to monitor fires.

No other wildfires threaten any properties in the CRD.

More to come once further information is released.

