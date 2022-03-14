Two people die after snowmobile crash on outskirts of Williams Lake

RCMP were called to the scene Saturday morning, March 12

Two people have died after a snowmobile crash on the outskirts of Williams Lake over the weekend.

North District RCMP NCO Cpl. Madonna Saunderson noted in a news release that at 10:07 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, RCMP were called to the 1400 Block of Mile 168 Road where Emergency Health Services, the Williams Lake Fire Department and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were on scene.

“Two people, an adult man and woman, along with a snowmobile, were found down a steep embankment. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Saunderson noted BC Coroners Service is investigating.

No names will be released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211.



news@wltribune.com

