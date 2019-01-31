Emily Spanton from Canada arrives with her lawyer at court in Paris, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Two Paris police officers guilty of raping Canadian tourist: reports

Local media reports say the two elite anti-gang officers got seven years in prison

Two elite French police officers have reportedly been convicted of gang-raping a Canadian tourist inside Paris police headquarters.

Local media reports say the two anti-gang officers were handed seven years in prison and ordered to pay 20,000 euros in damages.

The victim, Emily Spanton, who agreed to be publicly identified, is the daughter of a Toronto police officer.

She was 34 when the officers raped her after a late-night encounter at a nearby pub in April 2014.

Spanton said she felt she would be safer going to the police station than to her hotel.

The officers, Nicolas Redouane and Antoine Quirin, had denied raping her.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts
Next story
Fire departments on scene of residential fire on Horse Lake Road

Just Posted

Youth Zone rebranding honoured with art show

The Youth Zone is now named the Raven Youth Activity Centre

Body found along Canim-Hendix Lake Road

The family has been notified

Cariboo-Chilcotin representatives attending first responders mental health conference in Richmond

Lac La Hache fire chief is on the steering committee

Williams Lake and 100 Mile House areas under freezing rain warning

Watch for black ice and slippery sections on highways, drive accordingly: Drive BC

Fire departments on scene of residential fire on Horse Lake Road

100 Mile House Fire-Rescue and Lone Butte Fire Department, along with RCMP are attending

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed person accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office in Chilliwack

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

Most Read