Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, from Edmonton is shown in this undated handout photo provided July 17, 2019. She had been in the North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation areas to attend a funeral on April 27, 2019, and after the funeral she expressed a desire to return to Edmonton, Alberta. Tiki was last seen in North Battleford on May 1. RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have found the remains of a missing woman from Edmonton who they believe to be a victim of foul play. Police announced human remains discovered outside of North Battleford, Sask., last week have been identified as Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. (RCMP photo)

Two new suspects charged in death of Edmonton woman, body found in Saskatchewan

Alberta RCMP say Nicole Cook, who is 36, is charged with first-degree murder

The mother of a homicide victim has been charged with murder in the death of an Edmonton woman who attended her son’s funeral.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, who was 25, disappeared in April after travelling to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle.

Her remains were found on July 11 outside of North Battleford by a police dog.

Alberta RCMP say Nicole Cook, who is 36, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, interfering with a human body and motor vehicle theft.

Cook is Cook-Buckle’s mother.

Police say Jesse Sangster, who is 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and motor vehicle theft.

Both suspects have been sent to Saskatchewan, where they are to make their first court appearance on Friday in North Battleford provincial court.

Last week, RCMP charged Danita Thomas with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle in Laverdiere’s death.

Shayla Orthner faces similar charges.

Police have said Cook-Buckle’s death is also being investigated as a homicide.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October
Next story
Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck, injured while crossing highway at 70 Mile

Victim is in hospital in serious but stable condition

100 Mile House bull rider places first in 54th Annual Quesnel Rodeo

‘I plan on riding bulls for as long I can’

‘Life goes on’: forestry professional strategizing to keep Clinton’s Community Forest profitable

‘The wood will still go to whoever is going to pay the most for it, essentially’

Have you visited any local attractions this summer? If so, which?

Lorne Holt-Leask 100 Mile House “I went to the waterfalls last week.… Continue reading

Judge hearing injunctions from Taseko and Tsilhqot’in Nation reserves judgment for September

Injunctions centred on Taseko’s permit to do exploratory drilling for its proposed New Prosperity Mine 185 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

Highway to Tofino reopens ahead of long weekend after second rockslide in two days

Drivers have been held up for hours because of construction work at Kennedy Hill

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Most Read